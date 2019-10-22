Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 19: NAM VS SCO

live
NAM NAM
SCO SCO

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 20: NED VS SIN

upcoming
NED NED
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 21: UAE VS JER

upcoming
UAE UAE
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 22: BER VS NAM

upcoming
BER BER
NAM NAM

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201911:30 IST

ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Extend Lead Over New Zealand

India, under the leadership of skipper Virat Kohli completed a whitewash over South Africa on Tuesday as they beat the latter by an innings and 202 runs at Ranchi.

Cricketnext Staff |October 22, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Extend Lead Over New Zealand

India, under the leadership of skipper Virat Kohli completed a whitewash over South Africa on Tuesday as they beat the latter by an innings and 202 runs at Ranchi.

With this series win, India have registered victories in 11 consecutive Test series at home, a world record.

Virat Kohli has so far led India in 50 Tests, and is second only to MS Dhoni who led India in 60 Test matches. In fact he has registered 31 victories in those matches, while 10 have resulted in losses.

As far as the World Test Championship is concerned, India are leading the way with 240 points, and have increased their domination over the next placed New Zealand.

India had won the first Test by 203 runs in Visakhapatnam. The third and final Test will be played in Ranchi from October 19.

"Looking at the larger picture of the Test championship, every game has value, whether it is at home or away, that is the format. So, we're not going to take our foot off the gas in the third Test," Kohli had said after winning the second Test.

"No one is going to relax at any stage, we are going to go for a result in the third Test and hopefully make it 3-0, that's a guarantee," he said.

india vs south africa 2019World Test Championship

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

SIN v NED
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

JER v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019

NAM v BER
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more