ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Extend Lead Over New Zealand

India, under the leadership of skipper Virat Kohli completed a whitewash over South Africa on Tuesday as they beat the latter by an innings and 202 runs at Ranchi.
With this series win, India have registered victories in 11 consecutive Test series at home, a world record.
Virat Kohli has so far led India in 50 Tests, and is second only to MS Dhoni who led India in 60 Test matches. In fact he has registered 31 victories in those matches, while 10 have resulted in losses.
As far as the World Test Championship is concerned, India are leading the way with 240 points, and have increased their domination over the next placed New Zealand.
India had won the first Test by 203 runs in Visakhapatnam. The third and final Test will be played in Ranchi from October 19.
"Looking at the larger picture of the Test championship, every game has value, whether it is at home or away, that is the format. So, we're not going to take our foot off the gas in the third Test," Kohli had said after winning the second Test.
"No one is going to relax at any stage, we are going to go for a result in the third Test and hopefully make it 3-0, that's a guarantee," he said.
