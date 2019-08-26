Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 18, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 26 August, 2019

2ND INN

Bijapur Bulls

136/8 (20.0)

Bijapur Bulls
v/s
Belagavi Panthers
Belagavi Panthers*

44/2 (6.0)

Belagavi Panthers need 93 runs in 84 balls at 6.64 rpo
Concluded

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka

244 (90.2)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

431/6 (115.0)

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 65 runs

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: ROU VS RUS

upcoming
ROU ROU
RUS RUS

Antigua

29 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: LUX VS TUR

upcoming
LUX LUX
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 3: ROU VS AUT

upcoming
ROU ROU
AUT AUT

Antigua

29 Aug, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Antigua

30 Aug, 201911:30 IST

ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Lead the Pack After West Indies Win

Cricketnext Staff |August 26, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Lead the Pack After West Indies Win

The inaugural ICC World Test Championship got underway with the Ashes Test series in Edgbaston as the ICC look to revive the format with a unique tournament where each team will play six Test series.

The top 9 teams of the ICC World Test Rankings are scheduled to play 3 home series and 3 away series in the cycle from August 2019 to June 2021. England, Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, India and West Indies have opened their campaigns with South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh set do so soon.

India, who's first involvement in the Championship is with the West Indies tour, began their campaign with a thumping 318-run win in the first Test of the series and registered 60 points. A few hours earlier England pulled off a thrilling win in the third Ashes Test at Leeds and moved to fourth on the table behind Australia and Sri Lanka.

Here's how the table stands:

points table (Points table: ICC)

ashesEngland vs AustraliaICC World Test Championship Points TableIndia vs West Indies

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

RUS v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

TUR v LUX
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

AUT v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

CZE v LUX
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...