The inaugural ICC World Test Championship got underway with the Ashes Test series in Edgbaston as the ICC look to revive the format with a unique tournament where each team will play six Test series.
The top 9 teams of the ICC World Test Rankings are scheduled to play 3 home series and 3 away series in the cycle from August 2019 to June 2021. England, Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, India and West Indies have opened their campaigns with South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh set do so soon.
India, who's first involvement in the Championship is with the West Indies tour, began their campaign with a thumping 318-run win in the first Test of the series and registered 60 points. A few hours earlier England pulled off a thrilling win in the third Ashes Test at Leeds and moved to fourth on the table behind Australia and Sri Lanka.
Here's how the table stands:
(Points table: ICC)
ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Lead the Pack After West Indies Win
