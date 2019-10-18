India led by Virat Kohli will be looking to complete a whitewash when they take on South Africa in the third and final Test October 19 in Ranchi. India, who lead the series 2-0 currently, are also leading the way in the World Test Championships and have have a massive 140 point lead over the second placed New Zealand and will undoubtedly be looking to extend that.
Recently, India humiliated South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test to clinch a record 11th consecutive series victory at home.
Virat Kohli has so far led India in 50 Tests, and is second only to MS Dhoni who led India in 60 Test matches.
The Indian captain has promised that his side will not reduce the intensity in the final Test against the visiting Proteas even though they have won the series comprehensively.
India had won the first Test by 203 runs in Visakhapatnam. The third and final Test will be played in Ranchi from October 19.
"Looking at the larger picture of the Test championship, every game has value, whether it is at home or away, that is the format. So, we're not going to take our foot off the gas in the third Test," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.
"No one is going to relax at any stage, we are going to go for a result in the third Test and hopefully make it 3-0, that's a guarantee," he said.
ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Looking to Extend Lead Over New Zealand
