ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Placed on Top With Big Lead

With clean sweeps against West Indies (away) and South Africa (at home), India are sitting on top of the ICC World Test Championship points table.

Cricketnext Staff |November 13, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Placed on Top With Big Lead

With clean sweeps against West Indies (away) and South Africa (at home), India are sitting on top of the ICC World Test Championship points table.

India have 240 points from five matches, or two series. It's the maximum points possible, with each series carrying 120 points.

Virat Kohli and co beat West Indies 2-0 in the Caribbean before sweeping South Africa 3-0.

(ICC-cricket.com screenshot) (ICC-cricket.com screenshot)

New Zealand and Sri Lanka follow India with 60 points each, with both sides playing out a 1-1 drawn series in Sri Lanka. Australia and England, who shared their five-match series 2-2, follow with 56 points each.

West Indies and South Africa are yet to open their account having played two and three matches respectively.

Bangladesh and Pakistan are yet to play a match in the Test Championship. Bangladesh will begin their campaign with a Test against India in Indore starting Thursday (November 14).

