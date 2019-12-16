Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Remain Miles Ahead Despite Australia Heroics

The Indian Test team last played against Bangladesh, whom the beat 2-0 to consolidate their position at the top of the World Test Championship Points Table. Since then Australia have handed New Zealand a big defeat in Perth and Pakistan played out a tame draw against Sri Lanka in a historic Test match in Rawalpindi in Pakistan.

Cricketnext Staff |December 16, 2019, 12:46 PM IST
Chasing 468 to win in Perth, a masterclass from Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon saw the Kiwis collapse and get bundled out of 171, giving Australia a massive 296-run win to start of the series. This was Australia's fifth Test win in eight games in the World Test Championship which has seen them move up to second behind India. Australia are 144 points behind India.

WTC (Image: ICC)

Over in Pakistan, the hosts were playing their first Test on home soil after more than a decade and the weather was not kind to them as they had to play out a tame draw against Sri Lanka. Both sides batted only one innings, with Babar Azam and Abid Ali being the pick of the batsmen for the hosts. The draw has pushed Sri Lanka up to third on the points table with 80 points to their name.

