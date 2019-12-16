ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Remain Miles Ahead Despite Australia Heroics
The Indian Test team last played against Bangladesh, whom the beat 2-0 to consolidate their position at the top of the World Test Championship Points Table. Since then Australia have handed New Zealand a big defeat in Perth and Pakistan played out a tame draw against Sri Lanka in a historic Test match in Rawalpindi in Pakistan.
