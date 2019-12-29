Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Remain Top, Australia Claim Vital Points

Even though the Virat Kohli-led Indian team are not in action currently they continue to sit pretty at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table with 360 points from three series'.

Cricketnext Staff |December 29, 2019, 8:58 PM IST
ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India Remain Top, Australia Claim Vital Points

Even though the Virat Kohli-led Indian team are not in action currently they continue to sit pretty at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table with 360 points from three series'. Australia, who are in-form and handed New Zealand a second consecutive defeat to wrap up the series in Melbourne with a game to go, are 104 points behind on second.

Tim Paine's side will go to Sydney knowing the series is in the bag and will look to increase the lead on third place Pakistan. Australia beat New Zealand by 247 runs as Nathan Lyon picked up four wickets and New Zealand opener Tom Blundell's century proved futile. The visitors were chasing a mammoth 488 to win the Test and keep the series alive.

(Image: ICC) (Image: ICC)

The South African side also ended their year well as they produced a good performance against England to take the 1-0 in the four-Test match series.

The Proteas registered their first win in four games in the competition and moved up to seventh on the table with 30 points.

South Africa broke down stubborn England resistance to win by 107 runs at SuperSport Park on Sunday. England needed 376 to win but despite some committed batting were bowled out for 268 on the fourth day of the five-day encounter.

Both series' will resume once again after the turn of the year in Sydney and Capetown.

australia vs new zealandICC World Test Championship Points TableSouth Africa vs England

