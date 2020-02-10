ICC World Test Championship Table: Pakistan Moves to Fourth Place After Win Against Bangladesh
Courtesy Pakistan's win over Bangladesh in their home Test by an innings and 44 runs, Pakistan have moved up to the fourth position in the ICC World Test Championship, and are six points behind England who sit on 146 points.
