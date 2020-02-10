Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

11 Feb, 202007:30 IST

Match 5: USA VS OMA

upcoming
USA USA
OMA OMA

Mount Maunganui

11 Feb, 202009:15 IST

Match 6: NEP VS USA

upcoming
NEP NEP
USA USA

Mount Maunganui

12 Feb, 202009:15 IST

1st T20I: QAT VS UGA

upcoming
QAT QAT
UGA UGA

Mount Maunganui

12 Feb, 202020:30 IST

ICC World Test Championship Table: Pakistan Moves to Fourth Place After Win Against Bangladesh

Courtesy Pakistan's win over Bangladesh in their home Test by an innings and 44 runs, Pakistan have moved up to the fourth position in the ICC World Test Championship, and are six points behind England who sit on 146 points.

Cricketnext Staff |February 10, 2020, 7:04 PM IST
ICC World Test Championship Table: Pakistan Moves to Fourth Place After Win Against Bangladesh

Courtesy Pakistan's win over Bangladesh in their home Test by an innings and 44 runs, Pakistan have moved up to the fourth position in the ICC World Test Championship, and are six points behind England who sit on 146 points.

Naseem Shah lit up the stage with a hat-trick, becoming the youngest bowler in history to have taken a Test hat-trick. With the win, Pakistan have 140 points in five matches, while India are still comfortably sitting at the top of the table with 360 points in seven matches. Australia and England occupy the second and third spots respectively, and Bangladesh, having lost all three of their matches so far are at the bottom of the table.

[caption id="attachment_2496071" align="alignnone" width="573"]Screengrab/SONYLiv Screengrab/SONYLiv[/caption]

The final of the World Test Championship will be played in June 2021, at the end of a two year cycle to determine who the two teams are going to be. The winner of that match will be declared as World Test Champions.

Bangladesh vs Pakistanpakistanpakistan vs bangladeshWorld Test ChampionshipWTC

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 2020

OMA v USA
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Wed, 12 Feb, 2020

USA v NEP
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 12 Feb, 2020

UGA v QAT
Mount Maunganui All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more