ICC World Test Championship Updated Points Table After Eng vs Pak: England Get Closer to Australia

England closed their gap with second-place Australia in the in the ICC World Test Championship points table after winning the three-match series against Pakistan 1-0.

Cricketnext Staff |August 26, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
England's Stuart Broad, third right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Pakistan's Shan Masood (AP)

England drew their third and final Test, which was affected by rain, against Pakistan in Southampton. The second Test, which too was affected by Southampton rain, was also drawn. England had won the first Test in Manchester by three wickets.

England are now on 292 points, only four behind second-placed Australia. The two teams had drawn a five-match Ashes series 2-2 early in the championship. England have completed four series while Australia have played three so far.

England had earlier beaten South Africa 3-1 in a four-match series and West Indies 2-1 in a three-match series earlier in the summer.

Photo: ICC Photo: ICC

Pakistan, meanwhile, are fifth with 166 points, 14 behind New Zealand. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 1-0 in a two-match series and lost both matches in their tour of Australia. They won the first match of their two-Test series at home against Bangladesh, with the second match postponed due to Covid-19.

India are the leaders of the table with 360 points from four series.

Bangladesh are in the bottom of the table with 0 points from 2 series. South Africa have 24 points from the same number of series and are eighth in the table. West India are seventh with 40 points from 2 series.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

