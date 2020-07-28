ICC World Test Championship Updated Points Table After ENG vs WI Series: England Are Third Behind Australia and India

Joe Root led England fought back in style after losing the first Test at Southampton to win the next two at Old Trafford convincingly against the visiting West Indies. England rode the heroics of Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes in the final Test to win it by 269 runs and take the series 2-1 and thus wrestle back the Wisden Trophy one last time before it is retired.
England are now in third place on the World Test Championship table with seven wins from 12 games and 226 points to boast off. They have lost only four and drawn one.
England Stuart Broad grabbed his 500th test wicket to set England on their way to a resounding 269 run win over West Indies in the third and final test at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Broad joined an elite club, finishing with match figures of 10-67, as the West Indies were bowled out for 129 runs in between several rain delays in Manchester.
England won the first test series since the COVID-19 pandemic 2-1 and will almost immediately go into another three-match test series against Pakistan, starting next week. West Indies were always up against it after being set an improbably 399 to win and losing the first two wickets of their second innings to Broad on Sunday, where they were 10-2 at the close.
Brathwaite was also the 500th test victim of James Anderson at Lord’s three years ago, serving up a unique double for England’s most successful bowling duo. Anderson opened the bowling with Broad on Tuesday but it was Chris Woakes who took did the most damage, finishing with figures of 5-50.
