Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202018:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202018:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

ICC World Test Championship Updated Points Table After ENG vs WI Series: England Are Third Behind Australia and India

England are now sitting now third place in the World Test Championship table with seven wins from 12 games and 226 points to boast off. They have lost only four and drawn one.

Cricketnext Staff |July 28, 2020, 8:30 PM IST
ICC World Test Championship Updated Points Table After ENG vs WI Series: England Are Third Behind Australia and India

Joe Root led England fought back in style after losing the first Test at Southampton to win the next two at Old Trafford convincingly against the visiting West Indies. England rode the heroics of Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes in the final Test to win it by 269 runs and take the series 2-1 and thus wrestle back the Wisden Trophy one last time before it is retired.

England are now in third place on the World Test Championship table with seven wins from 12 games and 226 points to boast off. They have lost only four and drawn one.

wtc (Image: ICC)

England Stuart Broad grabbed his 500th test wicket to set England on their way to a resounding 269 run win over West Indies in the third and final test at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Broad joined an elite club, finishing with match figures of 10-67, as the West Indies were bowled out for 129 runs in between several rain delays in Manchester.

England won the first test series since the COVID-19 pandemic 2-1 and will almost immediately go into another three-match test series against Pakistan, starting next week. West Indies were always up against it after being set an improbably 399 to win and losing the first two wickets of their second innings to Broad on Sunday, where they were 10-2 at the close.

Brathwaite was also the 500th test victim of James Anderson at Lord’s three years ago, serving up a unique double for England’s most successful bowling duo. Anderson opened the bowling with Broad on Tuesday but it was Chris Woakes who took did the most damage, finishing with figures of 5-50.

cricket newsEnglandEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020icc world test championshipICC World Test Championship Points Tablelatest cricket newsWest IndiesWorld Test ChampionshipWorld Test Championship Points Table

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more