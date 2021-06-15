ICC WTC a Wonderful Initiative, Will Make Youngsters Embrace Test Cricket - VVS Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman said the ICC World Test Championship final will make youngsters take to Test cricket, much like how India’s World Cup win in 1983 and T20 World Cup win in 2007 inspired many.

India Announce 15-Member Squad for WTC Final: Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal Left Out

Speaking at a press conference organised by Star Sports, Laxman recalled how a lot of youngsters including himself were attracted to cricket after the 1983 World Cup win by India.

Sachin Tendulkar Calls for World Cup in Tests to Be Held Every Four Years

“Yeah, it definitely will be. I still remember when Kapil Paaji lifted the World Cup in 1983 – including myself – a lot of youngsters in our country wanted to take cricket as a profession because it wasn’t a profession at the time when Kapil Paaji and others used to play.

“And then MS lifted the 2007 inaugural T20 World Cup, a lot of youngsters embraced the T20 format and now T20 is preferred by a lot of youngsters.

“Ian Bishop just mentioned that both Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson – ultimate role models – have upheld the Test cricket format. May both of them compete well, both the teams compete well and one of them will emerge as a winner, I am sure that a lot of youngsters will want to wear white clothes. A lot of youngsters will take interest in red-ball cricket, while they still would love to embrace the white-ball cricket format.

“So, I think this is the ultimate Test. As Bishop mentioned, Test match cricket is the real test of your character. It builds the character of an individual in every aspect, it tests your physical and mental endurance, apart from making you play out of your comfort zone."

Laxman said the WTC final was a wonderful initiative.

“There lot of youngsters embracing the longer format of the game and I think and I think this is a wonderful initiative and I am sure this format will sustain and this format will be the preferred format, not only for players but a lot of youngsters playing this wonderful game.”

Catch all the action from the ICC World Test Championship Final LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar VIP from June 18-22nd, 2021, 2.00 PM onwards

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here