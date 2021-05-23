CRICKETNEXT

Home » Cricket Home » News » ICC WTC Final: IPL Finishing Early Has Probably Played Into India's Hands, Says Ross Taylor

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor suggested that the suspension of IPL 2021 could be a blessing in disguise for India's Test team

  • IANS
  • Updated: May 23, 2021, 9:04 PM IST

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor suggested that the suspension of IPL 2021 could be a blessing in disguise for India’s Test team, as they will have more time to prepare for the ICC World Test Championship final against them. India and NZ are set to play in the final of WTC from June 18 to 22 in Southampton.

“For India, IPL finishing early under unfortunate circumstances has probably played into their hands a little,” Taylor told reporters.

“If IPL would have gone on they would have had a smaller preparation but now they will be a lot more conditioned, their bowlers will have their loads up.”

Taylor said NZ too will have good preparation as they will play two Tests against England before the WTC final.

“I would be lying if you think there isn’t some sort of thought about the WTC final but I couldn’t think of a better preparation than playing two Tests against England. At the end of the day it’s a neutral venue.

“Playing two Tests gives us a slight advantage but this Indian team has been number one for a long period of time and has had a lot of success over here.”

It has emerged that India may be asked to undergo only a three-day hard quarantine before being allowed to practice in a bio-secure environment during isolation.

The roadmap could be similar to what New Zealand is following on arrival in England for their Test tour that comprises a two-Test series against host from June 2 as well as the WTC final against India from June 18. Apart from the WTC final, India play five Test matches against England in August-September.

India depart from Mumbai on June 2 and will undergo, on arrival in England, a 10-day isolation period, details of which are not yet clear since there has been no official intimation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

However, it is understood that discussions between BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have been going on and since most India players are already in bio-secure bubble in Mumbai with others joining over the next couple of days, the quarantine wouldn’t be a hard one for all 10 days despite India being in the red list of UK government due to rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

