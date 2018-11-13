WWT20: Debutants Shine as Clinical England Hammer Insipid Bangladesh By Seven Wickets

Loading...
Left-arm spinner Kristie Gordon on debut was the star for England as she returned impeccable figures of 3/16 in her four overs to restrict Bangladesh to a paltry 76/9 in their 20 overs. The batters then after a slight top-order wobble ensured the revised target of 64 was reached in just 9.3 overs with seven wickets left in the kitty.
With the weather being intermittent, England won the toss and elected to field, a move which was vindicated immediately by the two new ball bowlers, Anya Shrubsole and Nat Sciver. Shrubsole first castled opener Shamima Sultana (0) in just the second over of the day with a peach of an in-swinger while Sciver got the all-important wicket of Fargana Hoque getting her to edge one behind the wicket for a duck again.
Runs were brought down to a trickle by the England bowlers, with the first five overs yielding just the five runs. Ayasha Rahman finally broke the shackles with a heave over the deep square leg fence off Shrubsole before smashing Gordon for another half a dozen. A run-out brought about England's third wicket in the form of Nigar Sultana but Rahman kept going at it. She cut left-armer Sophie Ecclestone for a four before lofting the same bowler up and over long on for her third six.
But her feisty innings was soon cut short by Gordon when looking to clear the leg side boundary yet again, Rahman could only find Danielle Wyatt at deep midwicket. She hit a solid 39 in 52 deliveries, her innings studded with two fours and three sixes.
Bangladesh lost the plot once Rahman was dismissed as the England slow ball bowlers kept chipping away. Linsey Smith captured her maiden T20I wicket in the form of Sanjida Islam (0) before Gordon struck twice in an over accounting for Rumana Ahmed (10) and Lata Mondal (5). Jahanara Alam struck a four and a six in her 7-ball 12 but Bangladesh fell way short of a par score.
England's chase got off to a rocky start with captain Salma Khatun trapping Wyatt lbw off the very first ball for a golden duck and then snapped up Tammy Beaumont (2). Sciver and Amy Ellen Jones got together and restored some parity as they stitched a 38-run stand for the third wicket to keep their side ticking. The duo almost collected a-boundary-an-over as England got closer to the target.
Sciver fell soon after England reached their 50 stumped off Khadija Tul Kubra for a 17-ball 23 before the clouds opened up. When the rains finally relented, England needed a mere 9 runs with 7 overs to go and captain Heather Knight took just 3 balls to get her side over the line. Knight remained unbeaten on 11 while Jones was 28 not out.
The win took England to the top of the Group A points table for now but they have played an extra game.
Brief Scores: Bangladesh 76/9 (Ayasha Rahman 39, Jahanara Alam 12; Kirstie Gordon 3/16) lost to England 64/3 in 9.3 overs (Amy Jones 28*, Natalie Sciver 23) by 7 wickets (DLS Method)
