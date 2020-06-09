Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC’s Latest Guess the Player Challenge Leaves the Internet Divided

In its latest post, ICC has given the guess the player challenge to cricket lovers.

Trending Desk |June 9, 2020, 11:15 AM IST
In order to keep the cricket enthusiast entertained in the novel coronavirus times, cricket bodies like Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI), International Cricket Council (ICC), and Indian Premier League

(IPL) occasionally come up with a variety of challenges on social media.

Most common challenges that are thrown to the enthusiasts are to guess the player or complete the series.

In its latest post, ICC has given the guess the player challenge to cricket lovers. The graphic has four columns. The first two cricketers features are former Australian team captain Adam Gilchrist and former Indian team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The fourth slot has current vice-captain of the England Test team, Ben Stokes in the picture. To help the fans, ICC has also dropped a hint of a medal.

The challenge here is to guess the player who fits in the third slot of this graphic. Various people have guessed the player to be Australia’s Michael Clarke, James Faulkner and Steve Smith.

Hint:

This post is quite viral among cricket enthusiasts and has crossed over 35 thousand likes on Instagram, till now. A user made a connection of these cricketers to their recognition as Man of the Match is Cricket World Cup Finals, commenting, “Man of the Match in Cricket World Cup finals: 2007 - Adam Gilchrist, 2011 - MS Dhoni, 2015 - James Faulkner, 2019 - Ben Stokes Flag of England.”

Other replied the same, drawing a similar link.

Recently, the BCCI had also posted a guess the stadium challenge on its social media handles. The photo was of Mumbai’s famous Wankhade Stadium and most people who had reacted on the post had got the answer right.

Sharing the picture of the stadium they wrote, “Can you guess the stadium?”

Over 800 people participated in the challenge and had shared their answers in the reply section of the tweet. Revealing the answer in another post the organisation stated, “Most of you answered it correctly. It is the Wankhede Stadium”

