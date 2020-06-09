ICC’s Latest Guess the Player Challenge Leaves the Internet Divided

In order to keep the cricket enthusiast entertained in the novel coronavirus times, cricket bodies like Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI), International Cricket Council (ICC), and Indian Premier League
(IPL) occasionally come up with a variety of challenges on social media.
Most common challenges that are thrown to the enthusiasts are to guess the player or complete the series.
In its latest post, ICC has given the guess the player challenge to cricket lovers. The graphic has four columns. The first two cricketers features are former Australian team captain Adam Gilchrist and former Indian team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
The fourth slot has current vice-captain of the England Test team, Ben Stokes in the picture. To help the fans, ICC has also dropped a hint of a medal.
The challenge here is to guess the player who fits in the third slot of this graphic. Various people have guessed the player to be Australia’s Michael Clarke, James Faulkner and Steve Smith.
View this post on Instagram Hint: A post shared by ICC (@icc) on Jun 8, 2020 at 7:30pm PDT
Hint:
A post shared by ICC (@icc) on Jun 8, 2020 at 7:30pm PDT
Man of the Match in Cricket World Cup finals :-2007 - Adam Gilchrist2011 - MS Dhoni2015 - James Faulkner2019 - Ben Stokes— Abhi ️ (@AbhiCricket18) June 9, 2020
Man of the Match in Cricket World Cup finals :-
2007 - Adam Gilchrist
2011 - MS Dhoni
2015 - James Faulkner
2019 - Ben Stokes
— Abhi ️ (@AbhiCricket18) June 9, 2020
Other replied the same, drawing a similar link.
Recently, the BCCI had also posted a guess the stadium challenge on its social media handles. The photo was of Mumbai’s famous Wankhade Stadium and most people who had reacted on the post had got the answer right.
Sharing the picture of the stadium they wrote, “Can you guess the stadium?”
️ Can you guess the stadium? #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/fSCozMFtL3— BCCI (@BCCI) May 25, 2020
️ Can you guess the stadium? #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/fSCozMFtL3
— BCCI (@BCCI) May 25, 2020
