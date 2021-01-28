ICC's Official Twittes Pokes Fun at Hasan Ali's Dismissal, Leaves Fans in Splits

Pakistan bowler Hasan Ali was clean bowled going for a big shot and the ICC's official Twitter account decided to have some fun with the dismissal.

Social media has become such an intrinsic part of everyday life for so many people around the world and as such, any and every thing can be turned into meme gold in the correct circumstances. One such example of this could be seen on Day 3 of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Karachi on Thursday (January 28). Pakistan bowler Hasan Ali was clean bowled going for a big shot and the ICC's official Twitter account decided to have some fun with the dismissal. Posting two pictures of the dismissal - one a shot of Ali going for the big one and the other a zoomed out shot that shows his stumps getting rattled - with the caption "Your profile picture vs the full picture", the tweet soon went viral.

Your profile picture vs the full picture 😄#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/jMw1niI0co — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2021

The replies to the tweet, however, were mixed. Many pointed out that making fun of a tailender's batting skills could be considered low-hanging fruit whereas others saw the funny side and laughed along.

Pakistan spinners Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali grabbed three wickets in the space of 10 runs shortly before the close to halt South Africa's fightback on the third day of the first Test in Karachi on Thursday.

It looked as though South Africa would end the day at parity after wiping out Pakistan's big 158-run first innings lead, but Yasir struck twice and Nauman once to leave the tourists on 187-4 at close, a lead of just 29 with six second innings wickets in hand.

Nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj was unbeaten on two and skipper Quinton de Kock was yet to score.

"We will try to get South Africa out as soon as possible because the pitch will get difficult," said Yasir who took 3-53 from 24 overs of testing leg-spin.

"We have not won a Test for some time now, so we want to win this Test and the series."

Earlier, the Pakistan tail wagged effectively as they added a further 70 before South Africa could take their final two wickets.

Pakistan's 378 all out gave them a crucial first innings lead of 220. In the morning Pakistan resumed on 308-8 but the tail frustrated the Protea bowlers who were looking for wrap up the innings quickly.

Rabada with 3-70 and Maharaj, who took 3-90, were the pick of the South African bowlers.