Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

ICC's Saliva Ban Won't Impact White-ball Specialists, Reckons Deepak Chahar

The ICC had approved some changes in the rules of the game, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic including ban on using saliva to shine the ball.

Cricketnext Staff |June 10, 2020, 4:42 PM IST
ICC's Saliva Ban Won't Impact White-ball Specialists, Reckons Deepak Chahar

India's up and coming pacer and white-ball specialist - for the time being - Deepak Chahar feels that ICC's ban on applying saliva to shine the ball - as one of the protective measures against Coronavirus pandemic - won't affect players like him, who predominately play limited-over cricket.

 “I don’t think it will impact us so much because the white ball only swings for 2 overs. If we talk about the T20 format, the wicket is good for only 2-3 overs and the ball swings for 3 overs, so it reduces the need to shine the ball. The red ball requires a lot of shining!”, Chahar said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Yesterday, the ICC approved some changes in the rules of the game, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic including ban on using saliva to shine the ball.

ALSO READ: Tendulkar Casts Doubts Over Saliva Ban, Asks What Happens in Cold Conditions Where Players Don't Sweat

"Players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning," stated an ICC release.

ALSO READ:  ICC Bans Use of Saliva, Approves Covid-19 Substitutes & Additional DRS for Unsuccessful Appeals

A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences.

The ICC Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) ratified recommendations from the Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee, aimed at reducing the health risks, when the sport resumes after a forced break due to the virus outbreak.

ALSO READ: Saliva Ban Becomes Redundant Once You're in Bio-secure Environment: Shaun Pollock

coronavirusDeepak ChaharDeepak Chahar instagramDeepak Chahar SisterDeepak Chahar statssaliva ban

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more