India's up and coming pacer and white-ball specialist - for the time being - Deepak Chahar feels that ICC's ban on applying saliva to shine the ball - as one of the protective measures against Coronavirus pandemic - won't affect players like him, who predominately play limited-over cricket.
“I don’t think it will impact us so much because the white ball only swings for 2 overs. If we talk about the T20 format, the wicket is good for only 2-3 overs and the ball swings for 3 overs, so it reduces the need to shine the ball. The red ball requires a lot of shining!”, Chahar said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.
Yesterday, the ICC approved some changes in the rules of the game, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic including ban on using saliva to shine the ball.
ALSO READ: Tendulkar Casts Doubts Over Saliva Ban, Asks What Happens in Cold Conditions Where Players Don't Sweat
"Players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning," stated an ICC release.
ALSO READ: ICC Bans Use of Saliva, Approves Covid-19 Substitutes & Additional DRS for Unsuccessful Appeals
A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences.
The ICC Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) ratified recommendations from the Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee, aimed at reducing the health risks, when the sport resumes after a forced break due to the virus outbreak.
ALSO READ: Saliva Ban Becomes Redundant Once You're in Bio-secure Environment: Shaun Pollock
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
ICC's Saliva Ban Won't Impact White-ball Specialists, Reckons Deepak Chahar
The ICC had approved some changes in the rules of the game, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic including ban on using saliva to shine the ball.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings