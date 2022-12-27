Iceland Cricket Takes a Dig at Double Centurion David Warner, Reminds Him About Facing Stuart Broad in Ashes 2023

David Warner returned to form with a sensational debut century against South Africa in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Warner, who struggled against West Indies in the Test series and first match versus SA, displayed his class to score a double ton in 254 balls to make his 100th Test match quite memorable. However, not everything went as planned for Warner as he needed treatment for cramp several times and retired in pain after reaching 200 and dropping to his knees, eventually helped from the field by support staff.

Chairs had to be brought out for Warner and Smith to rest on in the drinks breaks, with towels draped over their heads and ice-packs on their shoulders.

The Iceland Cricket grabbed the opportunity and trolled Warner with a witty tweet on the social media platform.

ALSO READ| David Warner Smashes Double Ton Against South Africa in Tragic Fashion | Watch

“When you’ve just scored 200 runs and realise it means you will have to face @StuartBroad8 in another Ashes series in 2023," tweeted Iceland Cricket.

When you’ve just scored 200 runs and realise it means you will have to face @StuartBroad8 in another Ashes series in 2023. pic.twitter.com/hNTjcgKqK6— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) December 27, 2022

Warner battled through searing heat to score a double ton as he also completed 8000 runs in Test cricket.

The southpaw also registered his name in history books as he became the second Australian, only after Ricky Ponting to score a double century on 100th Test.

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins hailed the veteran opener for his ferocious knock which put the team in the driver’s seat.

“200* in his 100th Test, kind of thing legends are made of! Just the latest chapter in an incredible career. Congratulations @davidwarner31, hopefully some more runs in you tomorrow after sleeping in the ice bath tonight," Cummins wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat Cummins (@patcummins30)

Across format, it was his 45th century which means that he now shares a record with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Warner and Tendulkar are now the joint-holders of most centuries by openers in world cricket.

Australia were in the driver’s seat at stumps scoring 386/3 off 91 overs on Day 2 of the Boxing Day clash. Having shot out South Africa for 189 in their first innings, Australia now lead the visitors by 197 runs with seven wickets in their kitty and three days to go in the match.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here