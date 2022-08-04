Iceland Cricket Trolls England's Upcoming tour of Pakistan, Later Posts Clarification on Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday that the England cricket team will tour the nation for a seven-match T20I series scheduled to start in September. The announcement was certainly a noteworthy one as the England cricket team is set to visit Pakistan after 17 long years but the official Twitter handle of Iceland Cricket did not waste the chance to take a dig at PCB.

Iceland Cricket’s official Twitter handle retweeted the original post shared by PCB and wrote that fans should book accommodation on the basis of “pay on arrival” as the fate of the series is still uncertain.

“All fans should reserve accommodation based on ‘pay on arrival’ with a cancellation option up to the day before the game. These days, a tour is not a tour until it’s a tour,” read the caption of the post shared by Iceland Cricket.

All fans should reserve accommodation based on 'pay on arrival' with a cancellation option up to the day before the game. These days, a tour is not a tour until it's a tour. https://t.co/Hv9esLC7IE — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) August 2, 2022

Though, Iceland Cricket later posted a clarification on Twitter and wrote that the fans and followers of the game had failed to understand the real meaning of their post.

“The fans certainly misinterpreted this Tweet. This one was about the likelihood of England cancelling a tour to Pakistan, just like they had done in 2021,” Iceland Cricket wrote on Twitter.

The fans certainly misinterpreted this Tweet. This one was about the likelihood of England cancelling a tour to Pakistan, just like they had done in 2021. https://t.co/aZBlypXnT8 — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) August 3, 2022

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had last year decided to pull out of the Pakistan tour citing security threats to their cricketers. ECB’s decision to not visit the country had come just three days after New Zealand also abandoned their tour of Pakistan.

The first four T20Is of the upcoming seven-match series will be played in Karachi. The remaining three T20I games will take place in Lahore. The series is undoubtedly going to be a vital one as it will help both the teams to prepare for the T20 World Cup slated to be played later this year in Australia.

After the completion of the T20I series, England will come back to Pakistan for a three-match Test series in December. The outcome of the Test series will also have serious ramifications as it is going to be a part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

England had last toured Pakistan back in 2005. Five Test matches and three ODIs were played between the two nations during that tour.

