ICL vs TCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Assam Premier Club T20 Championship March 17, 1 PM IST

ICL vs TCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam Premier Club T20 Championship match between India Club and Tengapara C.C: India Club will square off with Tengapara C.C in the 21st match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 on Thursday. Both Group B sides lost their opening fixtures and will be aiming to win this match. The City Cricket Club defeated India Club in their first game by eight wickets. Batting first, India Club made 56 runs which the City-team easily chased down losing two wickets in ten overs. India Club are currently placed fifth in the Group B standings.

On the other hand, Tengapara C.C also lost their opening game against Tinsukia Town Club (TTC) by 87 runs. TTC made 162/6 in their quota of 20 overs. In reply, Tengpara batters could only muster 75 runs before being bowled out in 14.2 overs. They currently are at the bottom in the points table and will aim to put a better performance in this fixture.

Ahead of the match between India Club and Tengapara C.C; here is everything you need to know:

ICL vs TCC Telecast

India Club vs Tengapara C.C game will not be telecast in India

ICL vs TCC Live Streaming

The Assam Premier Club T20 Championship will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

ICL vs TCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati, India at 01:00 PM IST on Thursday, March 17.

ICL vs TCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rudrajeet Deka

Vice-captain: Parvej Musaraf

Suggested Playing XI for ICL vs TCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: MD Mansoor Ali

Batters: Subhankar Ghosh, Sujit Nandi, Pradip Sarkar, Arman Khan

Allrounders: Rudrajeet Deka, Samrat Biswas, Parvej Musaraf

Bowlers: Prem Chouhan, Subham Das, Shekhar Jyoti Barman

ICL vs TCC Probable XIs

India Club: Raihan Jomeel Mazumder, Pradip Sarkar, Parvej Musaraf, Shekhar Jyoti Barman, Parikshit Banik, Prashant Kumar, Subhajit Paul, Amar Kalita, Arman Khan, Rudrajeet Deka, Samik Das

Tengapara C.C: Rohit Sen, Sujit Nandi, Raja Mallick, Sayan Banerjee, Subham Das, Prem Chouhan, Samrat Biswas, Uttam Basfor, Arnab Nath Sarkar, Md Mansoor Ali, Subhankar Ghosh

