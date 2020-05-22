Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricketnext Staff |May 22, 2020, 9:04 AM IST
I’d be Really Surprised if We Can’t Get Indian Tour Away: Kevin Roberts

Cricket might well be on its way back despite the threat posed by coronavirus globally. Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts has sounded confident about touring England for a limited-overs series, and also India's tour Down Under, later this year.

The Aussies were to tour England for three T20Is and as many ODIs from July, but the tour had been thrown in doubt due to coronavirus.

If all the measures taken for players security are met, Justin Langer's team might well be on their way to UK in September.

"I think there's some chance we could send a team over," Roberts told News Corp.

"Obviously we won't jeopardise the safety of the players, but the best test of that is the West Indian and Pakistan tours of England before we're due to tour. We hope they go off without a hitch."

He also sounded optimistic about the all important India tour. “I guess there’s no such thing as certainty in today’s world so I can’t say 10 (out of 10), but I’m going to say nine out of 10,” Roberts said when asked about the prospects of India touring.

“With the variable being, who would know whether we can have crowds … I’d be really surprised if we can’t get the Indian tour away. But I wouldn’t, hand on heart suggest we’ll have full crowds from the start. We’ll just have to see how that goes.”

On the other hand PCBs Wasim Khan is equally focussed on ensuring safety of his players before their tour to England.

"The players trust that we are going to do what is right by them. We are not going to jeopardise their health. We all want cricket to be played but not at all costs," he told Sky.

"We will have an extended squad. We are looking at bringing about 25 players. We are planning to get them together to train for the tour.

"We're probably about a week away from that."

