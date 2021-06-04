Told I Don’t Fit the Team: Usman Khawaja Recalls Racism in Australia

Senior Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja has revealed that he was never supported by the local residents because of his skin colour, adding that he was discouraged from playing cricket in the first place. He said he was told that he will never be able to make it to the national side.

Also Read: Rathour Praises Epic Rahane Innings at MCG

“When I was younger in Australia, the amount of time I got told I was never going to play for Australia, I’m not the right skin colour was immense. I’d get told I don’t fit the team, and they wouldn’t pick me. That was the mentality, but now it’s starting to shift,” Khawaja told ESPNCricinfo.

The 34-year-old made his Test debut back in 2011 Ashes Test, and had played 44 Test since for Australia since then.

Also Read: England Could Start Reviewing Social Media History of Future Players