Told I Don't Fit the Team: Usman Khawaja Recalls Racism in Australia

The 34-year-old made his Test debut back in 2011 Ashes Test, and had played 44 Test since for Australia since then.

Senior Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja has revealed that he was never supported by the local residents because of his skin colour, adding that he was discouraged from playing cricket in the first place. He said he was told that he will never be able to make it to the national side.

“When I was younger in Australia, the amount of time I got told I was never going to play for Australia, I’m not the right skin colour was immense. I’d get told I don’t fit the team, and they wouldn’t pick me. That was the mentality, but now it’s starting to shift,” Khawaja told ESPNCricinfo.

“When I started being more involved in cricket, people with subcontinent heritage in Australia came up to me and said, ‘We’re so happy to see you at the top. Seeing someone like you, we feel we’ve got a part in the Australian team, and we support the Australian team. We didn’t do it before, and we do it now’,” said Khawaja.

“And that kept happening over and over and over again. The more that happened, I realised my background does matter, and it does make a difference. And then I realised from my childhood it probably took me a while to support Australia. I didn’t really support Australia when I first went [from Pakistan] because I didn’t really get it,” he added.

Islamabad-born Khawaja left Pakistan when he was just five-years-old.

