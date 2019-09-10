Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

I'd Like to Play Till I'm 40 - James Anderson Rules Out Retirement

England pace spearhead James Anderson doesn’t have retirement on his mind and has made it clear that he would like to play till he’s 40.

Cricketnext Staff |September 10, 2019, 2:41 PM IST
I'd Like to Play Till I'm 40 - James Anderson Rules Out Retirement

England pace spearhead James Anderson doesn’t have retirement on his mind and has made it clear that he would like to play till he’s 40.

In fact, Anderson singled out former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs as his inspiration, saying he would like to understand how he continued at the top level till 40.

"I'm going to look into how [Manchester United legend] Ryan Giggs was able to play football at the highest level until he was 40. That's what I'd like to do," Anderson wrote in The Sun.

"I am meeting the physios and medical people this week to map out a programme to try to make sure I'm fit for the tour to New Zealand. The Test squad leaves on November 6.

"I'm 37 now, and it definitely feels possible to play until I'm 40, if the hunger is still there. And it certainly is at the moment."

The 37-year-old added he was disappointed to miss out on the Ashes but maintained that he is bowling well despite the injury worries.

“I bowled loads for Lancashire with terrific rhythm and even played some one-day cricket for the county. My first-class bowling average was below ten.

“I have plenty in the tank especially after this last couple of months of rehab.

“I feel stronger than I have for many years because of all the training and fitness work. Obviously, I need to get this calf sorted out. That’s my next priority.”

Anderson also backed Joe Root to continue as captain despite many former greats calling for his removal.

"There are some mutterings about Joe's future as captain. But I think he is doing a very good job.

"We've had a couple of tough years, especially since Cooky [Alastair Cook] retired and we've been trying to find a couple of opening batsman."

England will next face New Zealand away in a two-Test series where most of the front line players are expected to play, especially after the Ashes debacle.

Ashes 2019England cricket teamJames AndersonJoe Root

Related stories

Ashes 2019: Joe Root Lacks Feel for Captaincy - Geoffery Boycott
Cricketnext Staff | September 10, 2019, 10:34 AM IST

Ashes 2019: Joe Root Lacks Feel for Captaincy - Geoffery Boycott

Ashes 2019: Heroic Lyon Can’t Feel Ripped Finger After Helping Australia Retain Ashes
Cricketnext Staff | September 9, 2019, 7:21 PM IST

Ashes 2019: Heroic Lyon Can’t Feel Ripped Finger After Helping Australia Retain Ashes

Ashes 2019 | Joe Root Wants to Continue as Test Captain Despite Ashes Failure
Cricketnext Staff | September 9, 2019, 9:56 AM IST

Ashes 2019 | Joe Root Wants to Continue as Test Captain Despite Ashes Failure

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...