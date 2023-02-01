'I'd Look at Arshdeep as Next Superstar Bowler Coming Through': Ex-IND Captain's Massive Praise for Youngster

India made a cautious comeback in the Lucknow T20I, registering a series-levelling victory by 6 wickets. And now, the focus is on the decider which will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

So far, it has been a competitive series where the youngsters have contributed decently. However, there were a few concerns too. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is yet to find his rhythm in the shortest format. In two games, he has managed scores of 4 and 19, averaging just 11.50. The young batter recently got a double-hundred in Bangladesh but is unable to replicate the same form in T20Is.

Another youngster who has been quite inconsistent is Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm quick was brilliant in the Lucknow face-off, returning figures of 2 for 7 in just 2 overs, but his performance was terrible in Ranchi. He faced backlash for conceding 27 runs in the final over including an overstepped no-ball. He leaked 51 runs in his spell, at an economy rate of 12.80.

Despite their bad days in the office, former India captain and ex-coach Anil Kumble has named these youngsters as the upcoming stars of India who will carry the baton forward.

Speaking on the new episode of ‘Legends Lounge’ on JioCinema, Kumble named Arshdeep Singh as his choice for the bowler and Ishan Kishan as the batsman.

“Having worked closely with someone like Arshdeep, it’s wonderful to see him grow into what he’s done for India. I would look at Arshdeep as the next superstar bowler coming through. From a batting perspective, Ishan Kishan is someone who’s been wonderful in the opportunities he’s got. He got a double hundred and he’s someone who I think will be a superstar,” Kumble said.

Meanwhile, West Indies star Chris Gayle agreed with Kumble on both players, with former India cricketer Parthiv Patel also naming Arshdeep. The latter also named paceman Umran Malik and batsman Tilak Varma.

“He’s quick and bowling well and already played for India. He’s someone who can be a superstar. Batting-wise, having seen Tilak Varma in the last couple of years, I had the opportunity to scout him and see the cricketer he has become. We’ve seen his batting ability, and he has the ability to go on and lead the side. He’s someone who comes across as a leader,” Patel said.

(With Agency Inputs)

