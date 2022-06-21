IDCA Organizes the KFC U19 1st T20 National Cricket Championship For Deaf

New Delhi: The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) organised the KFC U19 1st T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf between 16th June- 19th June. The 4-day tournament saw teams from across the country competing for the coveted T20 Championship title. Andhra Pradesh Deaf won the T-20 Championship tittle in maiden season, beating Gujrat Deaf by 5 Wickets. Opting to field after winning the toss, Andhra Pradesh deaf bowlers restricted Gujrat deaf to 97 for ten.

The tournament’s best batsmen, Mustakim Kaji, got out to Andhra Pradesh Deaf spinner P Uday Kumar after making 26 off 22 balls. Man of the match, P Vijaya Bhaskar bowled brilliantly for Andhra Pradesh Deaf to finish with figures of 3 wickets and 11 runs in his four overs, winning the Man of the Series tittle as well.

The closing ceremony was held on 19th June 2022 in presence of members from KFC, Mr. Sumit Jain President, IDCA and other representatives from the differently-abled cricketing community.

Mr. Sumit Jain, President – Indian Deaf Cricket Association, said: “We, at the Indian Deaf Cricket Association in partnership with KFC are extremely thrilled to announce their winners for its maiden season, The Andhra Pradesh Deaf. All the teams and its participants worked extremely hard and made this season an ultimate success. We look forward to more such tournaments in the future which will further give great opportunities to more such talents across the country.”

The IDCA has organized many successful tournaments in the past for deaf cricketing talent such as, the T-20 National Cricket Championships, One-Day National Zone Cricket Championship T20 Deaf Premier League, KFC Test for Deaf & the Women’s T-20 National Cricket Championship.

