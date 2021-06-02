- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
Ideally, ICC World Test Championship Final Should Be Best of Three: Ravi Shastri
Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri said the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final, where they will take on New Zealand, is of huge magnitude
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: June 2, 2021, 6:29 PM IST
India’s captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri said the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final, where they will take on New Zealand, is of huge magnitude and a reward for plenty of hard work. While Kohli called it an accumulation of all the hard work over the last five-six years, Shastri said it’s perhaps the ‘biggest ever’ Test.
Fans Continue Trolling Virat Kohli After India Captain Explains ‘Vegan’ Diet
“WTC final holds a lot of value, especially being the first of its kind. It is the toughest format,” Kohli said in a press conference.
“We take a lot of pride in playing Tests. Way we have progressed as a side shows how much it means to us. For all of us as a unit, this is like an accumulation of all the hard work we have put in not just in the two years of the competition, but over the last 5-6 years since we started to come up the ranks as a side. We are just happy to play the finals.”
Sheldon Jackson Interview: ‘Which Law Says You Can’t Be Selected If You’re Above 30?’
Shastri, meanwhile, said:
“It’s the first time there is a WTC final. The magnitude of the game is the biggest, if not the biggest ever. It’s the toughest form of the game. It has happened over two years, not two months. Teams have played each other across the world and earned the right to play the final. It is one hell of an event.”
The Indian coach, however, said the ICC should make it a best of three series in future.
“Ideally in the long run, if they want to pursue with Test championship, a best of three final is ideal. But you have to finish it early because of the FTP. For now, one-off is a one-off.
“The teams that have got here have earned their stripes. When you start being on top and competing against the best, you have the ability pull out of tough situations.
“This side has pulled itself out of big problems so I think the final is a great victory for the boys.”
India and New Zealand will play in Southampton from June 18 to June 22.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
