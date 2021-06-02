CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Ideally, ICC World Test Championship Final Should Be Best of Three: Ravi Shastri

Ideally, ICC World Test Championship Final Should Be Best of Three: Ravi Shastri

Ideally, ICC World Test Championship Final Should Be Best of Three: Ravi Shastri

Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri said the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final, where they will take on New Zealand, is of huge magnitude

India’s captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri said the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final, where they will take on New Zealand, is of huge magnitude and a reward for plenty of hard work. While Kohli called it an accumulation of all the hard work over the last five-six years, Shastri said it’s perhaps the ‘biggest ever’ Test.

Fans Continue Trolling Virat Kohli After India Captain Explains ‘Vegan’ Diet

“WTC final holds a lot of value, especially being the first of its kind. It is the toughest format,” Kohli said in a press conference.

“We take a lot of pride in playing Tests. Way we have progressed as a side shows how much it means to us. For all of us as a unit, this is like an accumulation of all the hard work we have put in not just in the two years of the competition, but over the last 5-6 years since we started to come up the ranks as a side. We are just happy to play the finals.”

Sheldon Jackson Interview: ‘Which Law Says You Can’t Be Selected If You’re Above 30?’

Shastri, meanwhile, said:

“It’s the first time there is a WTC final. The magnitude of the game is the biggest, if not the biggest ever. It’s the toughest form of the game. It has happened over two years, not two months. Teams have played each other across the world and earned the right to play the final. It is one hell of an event.”

The Indian coach, however, said the ICC should make it a best of three series in future.

“Ideally in the long run, if they want to pursue with Test championship, a best of three final is ideal. But you have to finish it early because of the FTP. For now, one-off is a one-off.

“The teams that have got here have earned their stripes. When you start being on top and competing against the best, you have the ability pull out of tough situations.

“This side has pulled itself out of big problems so I think the final is a great victory for the boys.”

India and New Zealand will play in Southampton from June 18 to June 22.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches