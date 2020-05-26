Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

If a Window Arose & There Was an Opportunity, I’d Certainly go: Mitchell Starc on Playing for Yorkshire

Auatralia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has recalled his time at Yorkshire county and said that he would return to play for them again if asked to.

Cricketnext Staff |May 26, 2020, 10:09 AM IST
The 30-year-old had played for the county in 2012, along with the likes of Joony Bairstow, Joe Root, Gary Ballance and Jason Gillespie. In a video chat to reporters he revealed that this is where he learnt the art of swing with Dukes ball after growing up bowling Kookaburras.

“I loved my time there,” Starc said.

“I would have loved to have played some more championship cricket – I played a lot of white ball initially – but I learnt a lot while I was there.”

For now, the return to county for foreign players is out of question due to the impact of cornavirus with Yorkshire players already having taken pay cuts.

THey also became the first county to furlough their players and cricket staff in April, while cancelling the contracts of overseas players like Keshav Maharaj, R Ashwin and Nicholas Pooran.

The cricket in England is likely to resume on July 1, but till then the players and staff have taken a pay cut of 20 per cent.

Despite all the challenges being posed due to the coronavirus, Starc has made it clear that as soon as the opportunity presents itself, he will play for the county.

“If a window arose and there was an opportunity, I’d certainly go,” he said.

In the 57 Tests he has played so far, Starc has managed to pick 244 wickets at an average of 26.98. In ODIs he has 178 wickets from 91 matches so far.

