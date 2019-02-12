If All Goes Well, I’ll be Available for Pakistan Series: Starc

Loading...
However, Starc hopes to make a return soon enough and believes he is "a couple of weeks" away from resuming bowling.
The fast bowler picked up the injury during the second Test against Sri Lanka at Canberra.
"The UAE is around the 15th of March so if all goes to plan I should be available for that one," Starc told cricket.com.au.
"Obviously the boys go to India, hopefully it's a good tour for them there. I don't think I'll be ready for any stage of that. So it's up to the rehab group and the selectors and see how the rest of this summer goes."
The Australians will play two T20Is (on February 24 and 27) and five ODIs (March 2-13) before the five-match ODI series in the UAE against Pakistan from March 22 to 31.
After the India tour, Starc will have 10 ODI matches along with the two official warm-up matches for the World Cup to help get himself firing before Australia begin their title defence against Afghanistan on June 1.
Australia will also be watchful about their fast bowling battery as the Ashes will be on the back of their minds and the pacers will be important. Allan Border medalist Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Starc form the core of Australia's pace attack.
Cummins, who has also had to deal with his share of injuries, is not unduly worried and focused on his role and his preparations for England.
"There's definitely things I always try and improve every time I train. Obviously swing is going to be quite a big factor (in England). Someone like (Mitchell Starc) bowled 150kph all summer, so trying to maintain pace like that. Every time I play and bowl I feel like I learn a little bit more," Cummins said.
"If you play a lot of cricket and you get injured, you can deal with that. This year I had a few months off with a back issue but I'd played so much cricket beforehand that I knew those big worries of the past were hopefully behind me for a while.
"I just had a lot of confidence and knew I'd come back bowling well, get back in the side and all things going well, have a good summer like I did the previous year. Just having the ability to look in the diary ahead and plan out tours in my head, and just worry about bowling well as opposed to if I'm going to be in the side or if I'm going to be fit enough," said Cummins.
First Published: February 12, 2019, 1:54 PM IST