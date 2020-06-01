Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

If At All IPL Happens, We Don't Know Where It Could Happen: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said India would 'certainly like to host' Indian Premier League 2020

Cricketnext Staff |June 1, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
If At All IPL Happens, We Don't Know Where It Could Happen: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said India would 'certainly like to host' Indian Premier League 2020, but said nothing about the tournament has been decided so far.

The IPL 2020 stands indefinitely suspended due to the coronavirus situation in the country. However, with the fresh set of guidelines of 'Unlock 1.0' looking at permitting sports events, hopes of the BCCI holding the tournament this year increased.

Ganguly said BCCI is looking at all options but is not yet sure when cricket can resume.

"We can’t say what will happen in the days to come. It is tough to predict. We are looking at all options. We are still not sure when cricket could resume,” Ganguly told Sportskeeda.

The IPL's fate could be decided on June 10 when the International Cricket Council takes a call on the T20 World Cup 2020 scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November. There are talks that the IPL could get a window if the T20 World Cup is postponed. There are also reports that India could consider taking the IPL to another country if the situation at home does not improve.

"If at all IPL does happen, we don’t know where it could happen. India would certainly like to host the event, provided the environment is safe. Right now, we are not in a position to say anything. It is too early. We are yet to officially discuss the IPL schedule. But it depends on the safety of the environment. Saving human life and breaking the coronavirus chain are more important for all of us," Ganguly said.

Talking about himself, Ganguly said he is sticking to home and helping people as much as he could.

"I have been at home only with my family. I am really bothered with the way people are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic. I can’t say how many people benefited through my charity foundation. I am trying my best. We all are doing our bit in little ways to come out of this crisis."

bcciIndian Premier Leagueipl 2020sourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more