If At All IPL Happens, We Don't Know Where It Could Happen: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said India would 'certainly like to host' Indian Premier League 2020, but said nothing about the tournament has been decided so far.
The IPL 2020 stands indefinitely suspended due to the coronavirus situation in the country. However, with the fresh set of guidelines of 'Unlock 1.0' looking at permitting sports events, hopes of the BCCI holding the tournament this year increased.
Ganguly said BCCI is looking at all options but is not yet sure when cricket can resume.
"We can’t say what will happen in the days to come. It is tough to predict. We are looking at all options. We are still not sure when cricket could resume,” Ganguly told Sportskeeda.
The IPL's fate could be decided on June 10 when the International Cricket Council takes a call on the T20 World Cup 2020 scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November. There are talks that the IPL could get a window if the T20 World Cup is postponed. There are also reports that India could consider taking the IPL to another country if the situation at home does not improve.
"If at all IPL does happen, we don’t know where it could happen. India would certainly like to host the event, provided the environment is safe. Right now, we are not in a position to say anything. It is too early. We are yet to officially discuss the IPL schedule. But it depends on the safety of the environment. Saving human life and breaking the coronavirus chain are more important for all of us," Ganguly said.
Talking about himself, Ganguly said he is sticking to home and helping people as much as he could.
"I have been at home only with my family. I am really bothered with the way people are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic. I can’t say how many people benefited through my charity foundation. I am trying my best. We all are doing our bit in little ways to come out of this crisis."
