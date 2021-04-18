If Bowlers Are Executing Plans, it's Easy For Captain: Rohit Sharma

“If bowlers are executing the plans, it makes it easy for the captain,” was what Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said on Saturday after his side beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in their IPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Rohit credited his team’s bowling unit, led by Rahul Chahar (3/19) and Trent Boult (3/28), for the win.

“It was a great effort from the bowling unit. We knew it was not going to be easy and when you have a pitch like that and the bowlers are executing the plans, it makes it easy for the captain to maneuver the field and keep having those options of your bowling changes,” the captain said at the post-match presentation.

Sunrisers restricted Mumbai Indians to 150/5 as their bowlers, led by Vijay Shankar (2/19) put up a splendid show, but they were bundled out for 137 in 19.4 overs to lose their third game on the trot.

According to Sharma, his side’s score of 150/5 was a good total on the Chepauk track.

“I thought it was a good score on that pitch and the way we came out and bowled and showed that attitude on the field was very important, it was great team performance,” he said.