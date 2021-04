'If Cheater Had a Face' - Angry Pakistan Fans Target Quinton de Kock After Fakhar Zaman's Controvesial Run-out

With 31 needed off the last 6 balls in the 2nd ODI South Africa-Pakistan ODI, Fakhar Zaman drove pacer Lungi Ngidi to long off and came back for a second run. Spotting an opportunity for a wicket, wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock seemingly pointed to the non striker’s end even after the throw was completed, which led to Zaman thinking the throw was not coming to his end. However, the throw was in his direction and a run out caught him short. Zaman was out for 193, the second highest individual score in ODIs batting second and the highest in a losing cause while chasing. SA levelled the series 1-1 and naturally, Pakistan fans were not happy with what QDK did and took to twitter to vent their anger against the young South African

The run-out put the spotlight on ‘fake fielding’. Now, was de Kock deceiving the batsman? Even after knowing the throw was coming to his end, why did he point to the non striker’s direction? Or was it just a clever ploy? The debate will continue. Meanwhile, Pakistan might wonder what could have been; had that been ruled fake fielding, they would have got 7 runs and the ball wouldn’t have been counted. 24 off 6 sounds a lot easier than 31 off 6.

