'If Expecting Something in Return, it'll Never Work': How Irfan Pathan's Guidance Helped Deepak Hooda

Team India has discovered a commendable future aspect in all-rounder Deepak Hooda. After making his international debut at home earlier this year, the 27-year-old has been on a roll so far. Whenever he was given an opportunity, he came up with flying colours. The Ireland T20Is saw him as a dynamic top-order batter scoring his maiden international century. He carried the momentum to England where he stepped in as a No. 3 batter, in the absence of Virat Kohli, and delivered with a quick-fire knock.

Consistency has been the key for Hooda, making him a crucial cog in India’s arsenal. The ongoing ODIs in the West Indies also tested his bowling capabilities and no wonder he played his part very well. During the 2nd encounter on Sunday, he returned 1/42 in 9 overs, maintaining a healthy economy rate of 4.70.

ALSO READ | ‘He has the Art, uses his mind Very Well’: Danish Kaneria Picks India’s ‘Fantastic Option’ for T20 WC, Asia Cup

He wasn’t a household name until a year ago but his unseen hard work at the National Cricket Academy was reflected in the IPL and thus, he made it to the Indian team earlier this year. In his toll-taking journey, he found massive support from former cricketer Irfan Pathan who believes that Hooda is going to flourish for the team in the coming years.

“Two years ago, Hooda himself wondered if the India cap would come. Today, he is a shining example of someone who has proved if you accept your shortcomings and make a conscious effort in working on them, that’s half the battle won. I am excited about what he can possibly offer to the Indian team. He’s just 27. If he offers India six-seven good years, he has the potential to achieve a lot more,” Pathan told ESPNCricinfo.

“I told him, if you are playing and training expecting something in return, it’s never going to work. You have to train your mind in a way where you’re giving your best without expecting anything in return. If something comes your way, great. Else, keep at it,” Pathan added.

The former cricketer further explained how he closely worked with Hooda in plugging loopholes. The support not only fine-tuned the latter’s techniques but also lifted his confidence.

“His off-side play was a bit of a hindrance. He needed to keep his hands relaxed and not a jab. His hands needed to be more fluid. And when he started playing with loose hands, he could access different parts of the ring. We also adjusted his stance, depending on the format. He worked on using the crease to maximise scoring opportunities in different areas, hitting boundaries along the ground by finding gaps – we simulated all of this,” Pathan concluded.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here