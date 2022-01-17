If Given an Opportunity, it Will be an Honour to Lead Indian Team: Jasprit Bumrah on Test Captaincy

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has given his opinion on leading the Indian team if an opportunity comes for him in the near future as there is a vacant captain’s position in the Test team. Virat Kohli stepped down as Test captain a couple of days back which shocked the cricketing world as the Indian team doesn’t look ready for the big transition in the red-ball format. Kohli’s relinquishment has opened doors for several players to get the leadership role in the Test side.

Rohit Sharma is the frontrunner to take over the charge of the Test team but considering his age, BCCI might look for an alternative as KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are the other players who might become Kohli’s long-term successor.

Bumrah said that it will be an honour for him to lead the Indian team if he gets the opportunity.

“If given an opportunity, it will be an honour and I don’t see any player would say no and I am no different. Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities," Bumrah said in a press conference ahead of the ODI series against South Africa starting Wednesday.

In the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, Bumrah will act as a deputy to KL Rahul. Ahead of the series, Bumrah said taking responsibility and helping teammates comes naturally to him.

“I look at this situation in the same manner…taking responsibility and talking to players and helping them out has always been my approach and it will always be my approach going further keeping any situation in mind."

Bumrah also that the team respects Kohli’s decision to give up Test captaincy and was duly informed by the star batter.

“See, I am not here to give a judgement about his decision. But yes, it’s a personal decision and we respect his decision. He knows how his body is reacting and what frame of mind he is in. We respect that and it’s been an immense pleasure to play under his leadership as I made my Test debut. As I have spoken before, he brings a lot of energy to the side. He will always be a leader in the group and his contribution has been immense and will be immense going further as well," added Bumrah.

