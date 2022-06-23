'If he Came at 3 or 4, it Means...': Wasim Akram Shares Ideas to Dismiss Virat Kohli

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has shared his plan which can get better of India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli. Akram, who was one of the greatest bowlers to play the game, retired much before Kohli’s debut as the duo didn’t get the chance to play against each other. Kohli has been going through a lean patch as his last international century came way back in 2019, however, it didn’t raise questions about his greatness as he rated as one of the best batters to play the game.

Akram said he would be confident while bowling to Kohli and his first plan is to test him by swinging the ball both ways from the middle stump to trap him behind stumps and get him LBW.

“I would have had a lot of confidence. If he came to bat at 3 or 4, it means two wickets down. If he is new to the crease, then I would attack. Will make the ball pitch on middle stump, and swing it away, or towards him,” Akram said on the ‘To Be Honest’ show by Nashpati Prime.

The legendary Pakistan pacer also had a back-up plan for Kohli where he would trouble him with a bouncer by putting a fielder in deep to get rid of him.

“If that doesn’t work, I would switch to Plan B, which would be bowling the bouncer. Place the fielder in the deep and then put him back inside… making several such small chances are important to get the better of him,” he added.

Akram, who made his ODI debut in 1984, finished his career with 502 wickets under his kitty. He is touted amongst the greatest bowlers of his generation and was well known for his reverse swinging deliveries which troubled many with the old ball.

The 56-year-old also walked down the memory lane to recall his early cricketing days where he talked about his camaraderie with Javed Miandad and Imran Khan.

“Javed bhai picked me. Then once I came into the team, I met Imran Khan, that was in Australia in 1985,” Akram added. “I was bowling in the net, and that is where he saw me. He got impressed and then when I played a 3-day match against New Zealand, that was my first FC match. I couldn’t sleep the night. In the first innings itself, he was very relaxed,” he added.

