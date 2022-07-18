'If I Had About 20 Minutes With Him'-India Legend Says He Can Help Virat Kohli

Former India captain Virat Kohli’s poor form continued in England even in the ODI series where he accounted for 33 runs in two matches. Not to mention, that his T20I series was equally miserable where he accounted for 12 runs in 2 matches. Even on Sunday, Kohli got out to a similar kind of—short of length, delivery, edging it straight to the keeper.

This was a carbon copy dismissal to the second ODI in Lord’s where he was out off David Willey, scoring 16 off 25 balls.

Nonetheless, after a number of former cricketers, now Sunil Gavaskar, one of the Indian legend, has also come out and offered his help, saying that he just needs one-on-one with Kohli, at least for twenty minutes.

“If I had about 20 minutes with him, I would be able to tell him the things he might have to do. It might help him, I am not saying it will help him but it could, particularly with regards to that off-stump line,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“Having been an opening batter, having been troubled by that line, there are certain things that you try and do. If I get 20 minutes with him, I might be able to tell him.

“It goes back to the fact that his first mistake turns out to be his last. Again, just because he is not amongst the runs, there is this anxiety to play at every delivery because that is what batters feel, they have got to score. You look to play at deliveries that you otherwise won’t. But he has gotten out to good deliveries as well on this particular tour,” he added.

India were chasing 260 runs in a virtual finale when Kohli walked in with the score reading 21/2. Kohli showed good body language with a good stride forward and solid front foot, but eventually got out trying to prod at a length delivery. It was exact carbon copy shot that he offered to David Willey at Lord’s, only this time Topley pushed it just a bit full; nonetheless, the result was the same. Fine edge and caught by keeper.

