'If I said He' is our Virat Kohli, We all are a Family': Pakistan Batter Recalls His First Meeting With Indian Star

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan has emerged as one of the most promising batters of world cricket. Hailing from Peshawar, Rizwan came to the national side at the age of 22. In recent years, the wicket-keeper batter has made a significant impact on international cricket. He has a flamboyant batting style and plays pretty much the same way across all three formats.

During India’s last encounter with Pakistan in the ICC 2021 T20 World cup, Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 79 to lead his team to a massive 10-wicket victory over their bitter rivals. This was the first time that Pakistan managed to defeat India in an ICC world cup event.

After the match, the then Indian captain Virat Kohli approached Rizwan and spoke with him. The Pakistan wicket-keeper never disclosed what Kohli said to him, but in a recent interview, he described his experience of meeting the Indian batting maestro for the first time.

“It was the first time I was meeting Kohli. The kind of things I had heard about him… like other players told me ‘Virat is aggressive and all’. But the way he met me before and after the match, was amazing. If I said ‘he is our Virat Kohli’, it’s because we all are a family. Obviously, when we enter the ground, no one is a star. There we have no brotherhood or anything of that sort. But outside the field, when we met Kohli, and some of our players also met MS Dhoni, we met with a lot of love and affection. Nothing was different,” Rizwan said on the YouTube show Cricketbaaz with Waheen Khan.

While bilateral cricket matches between India and Pakistan are now on hold for an indefinite period, the two sides do compete in ICC competitions.

This year, Mohammad Rizwan is playing with India batter Cheteshwar Pujara for Sussex in the English County Championship. The two have had a great rapport on and off the field. “Cheteshwar Pujara played with me in County. We have a good bond. I sometimes irritate him, but he keeps laughing,” Rizwan added.

Pakistan is all set to host West Indies for a three-match ODI series starting on June 8 in Multan. Mohammad Rizwan and company would be hoping to put up a good performance making use of the favourable home conditions. Babar Azam will lead the Pakistan side while Nicholas Pooran has been selected as the new Windies captain.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here