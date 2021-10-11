If I Were Half As Skilled As Ravichandran Ashwin, I Would...: Axar Patel

One of the biggest reasons behind the Delhi Capitals’ success this season of the Indian Premier League has been the deadly combination of Axar Patel and R Ashwin. Both the spinners have complimented each other very well in this shortest format, just as they did against England in the Test series earlier this year.

Speaking about their combination, Axar Patel took a deep dive into explaining the skillsets of both the players. Axar says that one of the primary reasons for the duo’s success is the variety they bring and since they are both entirely different, their angles and trajectory are also different, making them a solid combination.

In an interview with the Times of India, Axar said that Ashwin approaches games with a different mindset and that, if he had even half the skills the off-spinner has, he would have been a much better spinner. The left-arm spinner went on to describe how Ashwin has different plans for each batter and he thinks deep when he sets his fields.

“If I had half the skills he does, I would do much better. I try to pick how his mind works in different situations. He has different plans for every batter. Bahut hi deep thinking Karta Hain. (He thinks deep),” Axar said.

Before the playoffs, the pair had already picked 42 wickets, with Axar picking 24 wickets while Ashwin bagging 18.

Axar has so far played 53 international matches while Ashwin has experience of 236 international matches.

In 79 Test matches, Ashwin has picked 413 wickets at an average of 24.56 and a strike rate of 52.40.

