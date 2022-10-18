'If India Win Against Pakistan, They Will Win The World Cup'

It’s one of the most highly anticipated contest of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup aka last year. Both India and Pakistan begin their respective world cup campaigns when they clash for the third time in nearly two months.

At the Asia Cup 2022, the first instalment of the great rivalry ended in one-all with India and Pakistan winning once each in their two face-offs. T20 World Cup provides another rare opportunity for these two opponents to test themselves against each other.

At the T20 World Cup last year during the same stage, Pakistan created history with their first ever win over India in the competition’s history. However, the Rohit Sharma-led 2007 champions will be itching to repay in kind come October 23.

Suresh Raina, the former India batter, thinks that this particular match could very well end up deciding the team’s fate at the world cup.

“Definitely, if we (India) win the opening game against Pakistan, we will win the World Cup,” Raina told NDTV.

Despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, Raina thinks that India have the players capable of winning the tournament in Australia.

“The team is doing well right now. Shami has replaced Bumrah, it will give the side a bit of X-factor. We have Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav. Everyone is in good form, Virat Kohli is looking really good. Rohit Sharma is a very good leader, if we win the first match, it will set a good tone for us. Everyone in the country is praying for them and I really want them to win the World Cup,” Raina said.

While Shami isn’t a ‘perfect replacement’ for Bumrah in Rania’s view, he’s the best option available to fill the hole left by the pace spearhead’s absence.

“I would not call him a perfect replacement because you cannot replace Jasprit Bumrah or Ravindra Jadeja. They have played consistently for India and they have given performances. But the best option you had, you have selected him. Shami has given good performances, he has been in good form. BCCI have done really well in sending the team to Australia 15 days prior to the tournament,” Raina said.

