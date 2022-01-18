'If it Happens to Come, I'll Try my Best to Take Indian Cricket Forward': KL Rahul on Test Captaincy

Premier batter KL Rahul said that he has not given a serious thought about leading the Indian team but if he gets the chance he will try his best to take the team forward. With, Virat Kohli quitting the Test captaincy, Team India is in a tricky position to appoint a new captain. Rohit Sharma and Rahul are the frontrunners to lead the Test team. However, the workload management of Rohit might give Rahul an edge in the race.

Rahul admitted leading the country is a dream come for any player and it will be a huge responsibility if it is given to him.

“To lead the country is a dream come true for any player and something special that he will cherish for a long time. I am no different," Rahul, who is the stand-in ODI captain for the series against South Africa, said on the eve of the first match here.

“It will be a huge responsibility if it is given to me and something that’s really exciting for me but I am not really looking for anything at this time but if it happens to come, I will try my best to carry Team India and Indian cricket forward to the best of my abilities. For now, I am focussing on the ODI series against South Africa," he added.

Rahul, who led the team in Johannesburg in the former’s absence said that he didn’t pay too much heed about his name cropping up as a possible successor till articles started getting published.

“I hadn’t given it a thought till the articles with names started doing round," he added.

India lost the Test match in Johannesburg where Rahul led the team, however, the opening batter said it was a great learning experience for him.

“I had the opportunity to lead the Test team in Johannesburg which was something really special, obviously, the result was not in our favour but it was a great learning experience for me which I will always be proud of," he added.

On his approach as skipper, Rahul said he will take one game at a time.

“I am not someone who has a lot of plans. I don’t really have targets. I just like to take it one game at a time that’s how I played my cricket as a player and that’s how I will like to lead the team as well," he said.

The 29-year-old further talked about what he learnt about captaincy while playing under the leadership of Kohli.

“Obviously, we’ve had great captains in MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and they have already shown us the way. Under Virat, we have done exceptional things as a white-ball team so the pattern is set already and it’s important for us to build on that and keep getting better as a team. We have shown that in the last few years that we are a team that’s hungry to do well, to keep getting better and to keep improving. It will just be about getting better at things we are already doing and we already had an honest chat about what are the things we need to improve as an individual and as a team. For me as a leader, it will just be about supporting the guys and keeping the guys in a mindset where they are excited and where they will go out there and do special things," he added.

