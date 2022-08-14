'If it Was in My Hands, I Would've Avoided This': Former India Cricketer on BCCI Appointing KL Rahul as Skipper For Zimbabwe Series

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that KL Rahul’s appointment as the captain of the India team for the tour to Zimbabwe this could have been avoided.

Rahul has been cleared by the BCCI medical team to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series. The selection committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy.

The last time KL Rahul played a competitive match was back on May 25 earlier this year, in the Indian Premier League eliminator.

The 29-year-old had been named captain for the South Africa series but had to pull out due to an injury. A sports hernia operation followed in Germany and just when it looked like he would recover in time for the West Indies series, he contracted Covid-19. Incidentally, Rahul also missed India’s tour of England and Ireland.

The former India cricketer believes that India should’ve kept Dhawan as skipper for the Zimbabwe series.

“If it was in my hands, I would’ve avoided this. KL Rahul hadn’t been a part of this team, he was in the Asia Cup squad,” Chopra said on his official YouTube channel as he responded to a fan’s query.

“There have already been 8-9 captains in the side. Rishabh Pant is captain, Hardik Pandya is captain, I don’t think Suryakumar Yadav is too far from captaincy either. Rohit, Virat are already there. Shreyas Iyer has also captained (in IPL), and Jasprit Bumrah has also been a skipper. I don’t think this was needed,” Chopra added.

“Shikhar Dhawan is a senior player. He should’ve stayed as captain. Rahul could’ve played as batter. I don’t think it would have mattered that much,” the former India opener further said.

Rahul’s addition took the squad strength to 16 as the selectors didn’t replace any player. But Rahul’s presence means that there is virtually no chance for Ruturaj Gaikwad to get a game in this series.

