Unlike many of his peers, Suryakumar Yadav is a bit different. Different in many ways. His shots are usually not that mainstream. His upper cut, slog sweep or that latish late cut which requires him to almost defy gravity are some the typical Surya shot which now has a trademark attached to it. Besides, his demeanour on the field is weird. He doesn’t take pressure at all, sometimes he can be physically lose and yet he would make full length stretch to complete a perfect catch.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav’s Mantra On Match Eve: Take Day Off, Spend Time With Wife, Don’t Talk Cricket

Moreover, unlike his peers, he doesn’t walk into the middle on fall of a wicket. He runs!

“I try to walk into the ground with strong and energetic body language. When someone gets out, I try to run towards the pitch. In those 30 or 40 seconds, I get warmed up as well and the game plan starts ticking in my mind,” the 32-year-old revealed to Times of India when asked about his body language.

He also added that he takes a call on his match strategy depending on the kind of body language displayed by the opposition.

Also Read: Opener Or Number Four? Suryakumar Yadav Reveals His Preferred Position To Bat

“I see the field and try to analyse what they are going to do. So when I face the first ball, if it’s there to go out of the ground, it has to go out of the ground. That is how I like to stamp my authority. It works at times, and at times it doesn’t.”

“Intent is important from ball one. It’s also important how you see the game. If it’s 50 for 4, you can’t just walk in and start hitting. But if it’s 150 for 2, you have to go in and maintain the tempo. My mantra is simple, play the format and situation and if there’s to hit, go for it, irrespective of the pitch.”

Yadav embodies controlled aggression. He remains calm, and yet can be aggressive with the bat if the situation arises. Perhaps, this is the reason he was always fond of tattoes. It shows who he really is. Recently he got two new ones.

“Two of them. Evil eye that my wife told me to get. The other one is a lion. A calm one.”

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here