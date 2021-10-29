‘If It’s Good For Cristiano, It’s Good Enough For Me’: Warner Mimics Ronaldo, Tries to Remove Coca-Cola Bottles at Presser - WATCH

David Warner found his batting mojo back on Thursday during the clash against Sri Lanka in Dubai. While chasing a 155-run target, he smashed 65 off 42 deliveries, including 10 boundaries, guiding Australia to a seven-wicket win in their Super 12 tie. Moreover, it was his first T20 fifty since April this year.

After the conclusion of the match, Warner addressed a press conference but before its commencement, he pulled out a Cristiano Ronaldo-like act – trying to take Coca Cola bottles off the table. Well, he had to put them back but while doing that, he asked, “Can I remove this?”.

Soon, he was told to put them back, to which he responded, “If it is good for Cristiano, it’s good enough for me.”

The video has been doing rounds on social media and has been garnering people’s attention. Ace footballer Ronaldo did the same thing in a presser during the Euro 2020 earlier this year. Reportedly, he had caused a huge dip in the market share of the beverage brand Coca-Cola as he removed two of the bottles, urging people to drink water.

The renowned soft drink firm is one of the biggest sponsors of the ongoing T20 World Cup. In fact, as per the current contract, the company is ICC’s exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner until 2023.

Speaking of the game, Warner’s return to form was one of the biggest positives for Australia as they are in search of their maiden title. He answered his critics in style, helping Australia clinch their second consecutive win in the Super 12 round. They look like a strong contender apart from England in the group to move into the semi-finals.

Warner was involved in two solid partnerships, — 70 in 6.5 overs with skipper Finch (37 off 23 balls) and another 50 in 6.3 overs with former skipper Steve Smith (28 not out off 26 balls). In the end, the chase seemed like a walk in the park for the Aussies.

They will now lock horns with arch-rivals England on Saturday in Dubai.

