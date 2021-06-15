‘If New Zealand Get to Play Two Tests Before WTC Final, so Should India’

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has said that the outcome of the ICC World Test Championship final won’t be a reflection on the quality of Virat Kohli’s men as compared to New Zealand as they have been at the top of the rankings for several years now. The two teams are set to contest for the WTC trophy starting Friday in Southampton.

“I understand the importance of the WTC and am not downplaying it, but even if India were to lose this match, they won’t be an inferior side. Because they’ve been the No. 1 side the last several years,” Chopra was quoted as saying by moneycontrol.com.

In recent days, the likes of current India head coach Ravi Shastri and former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson have advocated for a best of three finals to determine the winner of WTC. Chopra backs the theory saying a better team will win such a three-match affair.

He also pointed out that unlike New Zealand which played two Tests in England before the WCT final, India didn’t even get a warm-up game and will head straight into the contest without match practice.

“If it were to be a three-match series, India would likely come out on top, because you’d expect the better team to win. And everything has to be absolutely equal (for a fair contest), right? If New Zealand get to play two Test matches before the final, so should India. So it (the final) won’t be a true reflection of how good a team is,” he said.

ICC though says that it won’t be possible for it to block an entire month’s time from every Test team’s calendar for the WTC final and that it’s only possible in a perfect world.

“The reality of the international cricket schedule is that we’re not going to have that month or so, blocking out a month or so for all the teams in the tournament for a final…," Allardice told a virtual news conference. “That’s why (a) one-match final was decided upon."

