If Not Now, Then Later BCCI Will Try to Honour All its Commitments: SLC
Sri Lanka cricket (SLC) on Thursday announced that the proposed limited-overs series against India in June stands cancelled in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. But they are still hopeful that the series will be played out in August as the BCCI has promised to honour FTP commitments when normalcy returns.
If Not Now, Then Later BCCI Will Try to Honour All its Commitments: SLC
Sri Lanka cricket (SLC) on Thursday announced that the proposed limited-overs series against India in June stands cancelled in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. But they are still hopeful that the series will be played out in August as the BCCI has promised to honour FTP commitments when normalcy returns.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings