'If Pakistan Win World Cup Then Babar Azam will Become Prime Minister in 2048': India Legend's Big Remark

Pakistan are in the T20 World Cup 2022 final and the cricket fraternity hasn’t gotten over the team’s dream run in the tournament. On Wednesday, Babar Azam & Co defeated Kane Williamson’s New Zealand by 7 wickets in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground. They will now compete against the winner of the second semi-final, between India and England in Adelaide, on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Pakistan cricket fraternity and fans are now looking forward to a repeat of the 1992 World Cup when the Imran Khan-led side defeated England at the MCG to become world champions. It could look like a coincidence, but Babar’s team had a similar run in the ongoing tournament.

Back in 1992, the men in green defeated the Kiwis in the semis and then outclassed the Englishmen in the final to lift the trophy. In fact, they had lost to India in the group stages but returned home as champions. 30 years down the line, the Pakistan fans and cricket pundits are drawing similarities between both world cups and expecting Babar’s team to return home with the trophy.

Speaking about the same, former India batting great Sunil Gavaskar said if Pakistan win the T20 World Cup this year, then Babar will become the country’s Prime Minister in the future, just like Imran Khan.

“If Pakistan do win the World Cup, in 2048 Babar Azam will be the prime minister of Pakistan,” said Gavaskar during an interaction on Star Sports before the second semi-final and the reaction left his co-panellists in splits.

Back in 2018, Iman Khan was elected as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan. He is still regarded as one of the finest all-rounders to have represented the country at the highest level. Back in 1982, he became the captain of the Pakistan team, taking over the reins of Javed Miandad. As a captain, Imran played 48 Tests and 139 ODIs. Under his leadership, the team won 14 Tests and lost 8 while the remaining 26 ended in a draw. In ODIs, he led his team to victory in 77 games and faced defeat in 57 matches.

