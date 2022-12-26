'If People are Comparing me with MS Dhoni, That Means I’ve Got Something in Me': Ishan Kishan

Young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan recently altered the record books with the fastest double hundred in ODI cricket. A couple of weeks back, when India were searching for a consolation win in Chattogram, Ishan, who came in as Rohit Sharma’s replacement, smashed a 126-ball 200, becoming the fastest and the youngest batter ever to reach this feat. The way he was smashing the bowlers, it seemed he would easily notch a triple ton but he ended up scoring 210 off 131 deliveries, with the help of 24 boundaries and 10 sixes.

Ishan often gets compared with former India captain MS Dhoni as both are wicketkeeper batters and hail from Jharkhand. The 24-year-old also admires one of the greatest Australian wicketkeeper-batters, Adam Gilchrist, but idolises Dhoni as he has seen the Indian legend from close quarters.

Speaking with OneCricket, Ishan said he always take the comparisons with Dhoni in a positive manner and try to learn from the latter’s character.

“I love Gilchrist’s batting and wicketkeeping but about Dhoni Bhai; I’ve seen him on and off the field. The way he keeps his calmness intact and meets everyone. So, these things also matter in life, like how you function and get to know such a big player who functions in what way. So, I think, he has helped me a lot to understand those things,” Ishan Kishan said.

“I take it [comparison with Dhoni] in a very positive way. I think, ‘Ok. If people are comparing me with MS, that means I’ve got something in me that’s why they want me to see at his place.’ So, I feel, If I can do 70 percent of what he has done for the country, I’ll be happy. Because he has done enough. He made us win ODI & T20 World Cups and the Champions Trophy. There are so many things and even I want to be in that situation where I can make my team win,” he added.

Ishan is currently playing in the Ranji Trophy for Jharkhand and has carried his scintillating form in First-class cricket as well. He scored a hundred again Kerala in the tournament opener but his team lost by 85 runs.

