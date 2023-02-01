'If Prithvi Shaw Stays With The Team Then it Will Build Discipline Inside Him': Former India Cricketer

Former India selector Saba Karim suggested the more Prithvi Shaw stays with the team it’s going to help build discipline inside him. Shaw was selected in the squad for the New Zealand T20Is but he failed to get a chance in the XI for the first two matches and many backed him to play the third and final T20I to showcase his talent.

The Indian top-order has struggled miserably in the first two matches as Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi have failed to score big which has put their positions under scanners.

Karim said that Shaw has the talent and the ability and with head coach Rahul Dravid, the team management should monitor and guide him.

“It’s good that you have brought back Prithvi Shaw into the system. If he stays with the team then it will build discipline inside him. You can monitor or guide him. Rahul Dravid is there. It’s not necessary to play him. I accept that he has talent and ability,” Karim told India News.

The former wicketkeeper batter pointed out that if India want Shubman or Ishan to become all-format players then it’s important to give them enough chances.

“We want Shubman Gill to become a three-format player, so should we tell him that it’s enough? The same goes for Ishan Kishan. We might witness Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill score big. The top-order dilemma might get solved and India win today,” he added.

Karim further talked about Hardik Pandya’s captaincy as he asserted that he needs to use his bowlers wisely by pointing out how he used Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Hooda in the second T20I.

“You bowled Yuzi Chahal for only two overs in the last game. He also took a wicket, bowled well. On the other hand, you bowled Deepak Hooda for four overs. Yuzi Chahal is your premier T20 bowler."

“You don’t use him for four overs and instead, the sixth or seventh bowling option bowled four overs. Hardik Pandya needs to focus on all these things,” he said.

