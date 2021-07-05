If Ravi Shastri Continues to do a Good Job, There’s No Reason to Remove Him: Kapil Dev

The move to appoint Rahul Dravid as the coach for the Sri Lanka tour has given an indication that the latter could be given a permanent role after current coach Ravi Shastri’s tenure gets over. While Shastri has done a remarkable job with the team, under him the team is yet to win an ICC tournament. But Dravid has churned out results and players during his stint with U-19 team and ‘A’ team.

Former India captain Kapil Dev opined, “I don’t think there is any need to speak about it. Let this Sri Lanka series get over. We’ll get to know the kind of performance our team has dished out. If you’re trying to shape a new coach, there’s nothing wrong with it. Then again, if Ravi Shastri continues to do a good job, there’s no reason to remove him either. Only time will tell. Before that, I think it will put unnecessary pressure on our coaches and players," the former India captain said on the Wah Cricket Show on ABP News.

Kapil also spoke about the vast range of players the team has currently that has allowed them to field two different sides. Although he is happy with the youngsters getting lot of chances, he is cautious about the team playing far too many games.

“India have a big bench strength. If players get the opportunity and India can assemble two teams that can claim to win in both England and Sri Lanka, there is nothing better. If the youngsters get the opportunity, there’s nothing wrong with it. But if it is up to the team management to decide whether they should apply such pressure on two teams simultaneously," Kapil pointed out.

