If Rohit Sharma Becomes Next T20 Captain, This Bowler Could be Named His Deputy

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Thursday evening announced that he will step down from the T20I captaincy after the ICC world cup for the shortest format. And now the speculation is rife that Rohit Sharma could be named as Kohli’s successor for T20 internationals. Since Rohit is also the current vice-captain of the team, it is expected that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will ask him to lead the squad when Kohlil leaves. The 34-year-old’s credentials include his successful journey as the captain of Mumbai Indians who have lifted the IPL trophy five times under the hitman’s leadership.

If Rohit gets the captaincy, India will need a new vice-captain in the T20Is. According to media reports, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the frontrunner in the race to become the next vice-captain. The 27-year-old has managed to cement his position in all three formats in a short period.

Bumrah has the bonus of playing under Rohit in the IPL, and a batsman-bowler combo for the positions of captain and vice-captain can bring a balance to the team. Moreover, India rarely had bowlers leading the team.

Other names doing the rounds include Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. However, both of them have not been consistent with their form. While Rishabh is yet to prove himself a worthy T20 player with both bat and gloves, Rahul, notably, was left out of the last T20I match against England during the recent abroad series.

Kohli announced the decision to step down from the captaincy of India’s T20I team on Thursday. Taking to his social media handles, he said, “I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward.”

