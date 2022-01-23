If Rohit Sharma Was Made Vice-captain, Why Can't he be Promoted to Captaincy: Ravi Shastri on Team India's Next Test Skipper

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has backed opener Rohit Sharma to take over the charge of Indian team’s Test captaincy. Virat Kohli relinquished his Test captaincy following India’s Test series defeat to South Africa and Shastri feels his deputy Rohit should be promoted as the skipper if he maintain his fitness.

Team India is going through a transitional phase as Kohli is no more the captain in any of the formats. Last year, Kohli stepped down as T20I captain after 2021 WC, while BCCI decided to sack him ODI’s captaincy role and appointed Rohit as the new skipper in white-ball format. The selectors wanted a single captain in ODIs and T20Is which made them sack Kohli. However, the 33-year-old quit Test captaincy a few days back which shocked the cricketing world.

Meanwhile, ahead of the ongoing South Africa tour, Rohit was named India’s Test vice-captain replacing Ajinkya Rahane. However, a hamstring injury forced him out of the series and KL Rahul got the opportunity to lead in ODIs and was appointed Kohli’s deputy in Tests.

Shastri feels that if BCCI appointed Rohit as the vice-captain then there should not be any problem while promoting him as a captain in Test cricket.

“If Rohit is fit, why can’t he be the captain in Tests too. He was appointed vice-captain for the South Africa series but he couldn’t go there because of injuries. So why not, if he was made the vice-captain, why can’t he be promoted to captaincy." Ravi Shastri told India Today.

Shastri further gave his opinion on who should be appointed as Rohit’s deputy if he becomes captain in Tests. He said that there is no such need to announce the new vice-captain in advance.

“Rohit’s vice-captain has to be seen. Rahul Dravid has to see who that person could be because that player has to be a certainty in the playing XI. I think, why name the vice-captain at all? Decide on the tour who is the most experienced player, who is playing well. You announce your vice-captain in advance, and later you realise that your vice-captain doesn’t fit in your XI," he added.

The 59-year-old further heaped praises on wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and said he should always be kept in mind for leadership as he reads the game well.

“Rishabh is a tremendous young player. As a coach, I was very fond of him, his attitude and the good thing about him was that he would always listen to you. A lot of people say, he always does what he wants but that’s not true. He reads the game well and would always put my team effort first than self. So he should always be kept in mind for leadership," Shastri said.

