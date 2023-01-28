If Rohit Sharma's Team Doesn't do Something Special in ODI WC, We Could See a Chance of Split Captaincy: Dinesh Karthik

Veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik feels that the 2023 World Cup will be crucial for the BCCI to take a call on the split-captaincy in the Indian team. After 2022 T20 World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma has not played any T20Is as Hardik Pandya has been leading the charge of the team in the shortest format. Some reports suggested that India have started the transition period and senior stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have to prove their mettle in the next season of the Indian Premier League to get back into the T20I side.

However, Karthik suggested that it’s not the right time to talk about the split captaincy as the primary focus is on the ODI World Cup and India will be playing very few T20Is before the tournament.

“If the case presents itself, why not? But right now, it is not right for me to say for two reasons. One, India are only playing three T20s after this until the 2023 World Cup, they face the West Indies after the IPL. Once that tournament is done, I think we will know exactly where things stand,” Karthik told Cricbuzz.

The veteran glovesman feels that all eyes will be on the 2023 ODI World Cup and if India managed to win the trophy then there are high chances that Rohit might continue as the captain in both T20Is and ODIs if he wants.

“If Rohit Sharma’s team doesn’t go on to do something special there, we could very well see a chance of split captaincy, I guess the opportunity will present itself at that point of time. Whereas if Rohit goes on to achieve something special, we will all like to think differently and give him a crack at the 2024 T20 World Cup if he himself is willing to play that,” Karthik added.

However, the 37-year-old heaped huge praise on Hardik and suggested that he wants to play and live the big games like Virat Kohli.

“For the moment, I do believe that Hardik has done a phenomenal job. He lives for the big games. After Virat Kohli, if I have seen somebody who wants those big games, it is Hardik Pandya. You would have to put Bumrah in that list as well. As a batter Hardik Pandya loves those big occasions,” said Karthik.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here