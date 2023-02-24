'If Selectors Feel I'm Not Worthy...': David Warner Breaks Silence on Retirement Plans, Says 'I'm Not in a Rut'

David Warner recently suffered a fracture on his elbow during the 2nd Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Warner will play no part in the rest of the series and has returned back to Australia.

After registering a string of low scores against India, Warner has seen his future in the longer format come under the scanner. There have been reports claiming that the Australian selectors might move on from the swashbuckling opener, however, he himself has insisted that he wants to keep playing Test until 2024.

With the Ashes coming up in June-July, the 36-year-old insisted that he is still the right man to open the innings for his country.

The left-handed batter has scored just a single half-century in his past 15 innings in all whites. While the speculation regarding his future has been building for a while, Warner smashed a double century against South Africa in the Boxing Day Test to silence his critics.

However, he racked up a tally of scores like 1, 10, and 15 against India, and speculation regarding his future has started to arise once again.

Speaking to reporters in Sydney, after returning back home along with his wife and kids for his rehabilitation, Warner said that if the selectors feel he can no longer contribute in Tests, he’ll accept his fate.

“I’ve always said I’m playing to 2024; if the selectors feel that I’m not worthy of my spot, then so be it, and I can push on to the white-ball stuff," said Warner.

“I’ve got the next 12 months, a lot of cricket’s ahead for the team and if I can keep scoring runs and putting my best foot forward for the team and I can help my spot, it’d be great for the team," he added.

The veteran opener continued, “It’s easy pickings when you’re 36 going on 37 … I’ve seen it before with the ex-players as well. So for me if I’m taking pressure off the rest of the other guys, and no one’s worrying about the rest of the team, I’m happy to do that."

When quizzed on how he plans to turn around his rut amid the string of low totals, Warner replied, “I scored 200 a couple of weeks ago, so I’m not in a rut."

